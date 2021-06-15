Former Indian selector MSK Prasad has not had an easy tenure. The chief selector of Indian cricket team from 2016 to 2020 was accused of many things, including serving tea to Virat Kohli's wife - Anushka Sharma. While Anushka had lashed out at the reports back then, now, Prasad has broken his silence on the controversy.

The controversy

It was in 2019 World Cup that the former Indian team captain Farokh Engineer had accused the selection committee of being a Mickey Mouse committee. He had accused MSK Prasad and his team of selectors of being focused on serving tea to Anushka Sharma than doing proper selection.

Anushka Sharma's fierce reaction

"The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!," Anushka had written on social media.

Sharma had further said, "If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations."

MSK Prasad breaks silence

"When one of our selectors offers a cup of coffee to the Indian team's captain's wife, it becomes a big controversy, but when the Indian team with seven Indian superstars missing wins a Test series against Australia in Australia, not even once that credit was given to selectors," Prasad told ESPN's cricket monthly.