Leading electronics company MSI has announced the commencement of its India production with its first manufacturing facility now operational in Chennai. This development is in line with the objective of the "Make in India" initiative, a program designed to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub.

MSI, a popular high-performance laptop maker, is set to introduce Indian-made versions of two of its popular models -- 'MSI Modern 14' and 'MSI Thin 15' laptops.

John Hung, NB General Manager, MSI India, expressed the company's focus on India, citing the country's growing demand for high-performance laptops as a key factor in their decision to begin manufacturing locally. He said, "India has long been a key focus for MSI, and the country's growing demand for high-performance laptops has been integral to our decision to begin manufacturing locally."

India's expanding tech ecosystem and rapidly evolving consumer base present immense opportunities for growth. Hung added, "By beginning production of the Modern 14 and Thin 15 models in India, we are not only making MSI's products more accessible but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative technology, with luxurious aesthetics and ultimate performance tailored to the unique needs of Indian consumers."

MSI's move to start local production of Modern 14 and Thin 15 laptops in Chennai is a strategic one, aimed at catering to the rising demand for high-performance laptops. The company has also stated that it is expanding its reach and its laptops will be available at Croma and Reliance Retail, making its products more readily available to customers across the nation.

India has become one of MSI's fastest-growing markets, with the brand consistently expanding its presence across the country. In response to this remarkable growth, MSI is increasing touchpoints, with more stores, to further enhance accessibility for tech and gaming enthusiasts.

MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. The company's decision to initiate local production in India is seen as a significant step in its journey. "We are confident that this will mark the beginning of a new era in MSI's journey and help penetrate the Indian market further while enhancing operational efficiencies and contributing to India's journey as a global leader in technology," said Hung.

The MSI Modern series and Thin laptops are among the most popular machines in the Indian market. The MSI Modern 14 is priced starting at Rs 52,990, and Thin 15 to Rs 73,990. This move by MSI is seen as a significant step towards meeting the rising demand for high-performance laptops in India.

This development is reminiscent of similar moves by other tech giants in the past. For instance, Apple, one of the world's leading tech companies, started manufacturing its iconic iPhone models in India in 2017, in a bid to tap into the vast potential of the Indian market. Similarly, Samsung, another global tech leader, inaugurated the world's largest mobile factory in Noida, India, in 2018. These instances highlight the growing importance of India as a manufacturing hub for global tech companies.