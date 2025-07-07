Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 44 on July 7, 2025. The ace wicketkeeper and star batter of CSK celebrated his birthday with close friends and family in his hometown of Ranchi. Several videos and photos of Dhoni cutting his birthday cake have since gone viral.

In one of the clips, Dhoni is seen asking his friends for permission before cutting the cake. Just before picking up the knife, he smiles and says, "Kaat de?" (Shall we cut it?).

For the celebration, Dhoni kept it casual, dressed in a sleeveless T-shirt and sporting his signature long locks.

Fans of Dhoni also joined in the celebrations, taking to the streets of their hometowns. Massive cutouts of the cricketer, and many supporters waved Chennai Super Kings flags and held up posters in his honour.

Just a few days before his birthday, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 4. Sakshi shared a series of photos from their celebration on social media, one of which shows Dhoni sweetly feeding her a slice of cake.

This year, Dhoni once again took over CSK captaincy after regular CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined with an elbow injury.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK have won all five of their IPL titles.

Will Dhoni retire from IPL?

Speaking about the same, he said, "It depends, I have four-five months to decide; there's no hurry. Every year, it takes 15 per cent more effort to keep the body fit, especially at this level of cricket.

It's professional cricket. You have to be at your best. And it's not always just about performance, because if cricketers started retiring purely based on performance, some would retire at 22."

Meanwhile, on a personal front, Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun, attended only by close friends and family. They are parents to Ziva Dhoni.