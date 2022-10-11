MS Dhoni to enter South films next; To produce Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies soon

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is aiming to expand this production house and plans on producing movies on larger scale. In 2019, Dhoni ventured into the entertainment industry as a producer with his production house called MS Dhoni Entertainment.

It is owned by both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. The production house has already produced small-scale movies like 'Roar of the Lion', 'Blaze to Glory' and 'The Hidden Hindu'.

Dhoni to produce in 3 more languages

The film 'Roar of Lion' showcases the return of the team Chennai Super Kings in IPL after suffering a two year ban, while 'The Blaze to Glory' is a documentary on the historic World Cup win of Team India in 2011. The third movie, 'The Hidden Hindu' is a movie based on mythological thriller by the author Akshat Gupta.

Now, Dhoni is planning to produce movies in three more languages: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. On Sunday, October 9, a Twitter account that goes by the name LetsCinema tweeted, "Dhoni is launching his film production company in south 'Dhoni Entertainment' to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam".

Upcoming project

Recently, Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, revealed that their next web series is a mythological sci-fi that will be based on the journey of an 'Aghori'. According to reports, the makers are currently in the process of casting and location recce for the project.

Coming to cricket, Dhoni has retired from all forms of International Cricket but but continues to play and leads one of the most successful IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings. He is one of the most loved cricketing icons with a huge fanbase.