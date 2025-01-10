Mrunal Thakur's fan following just keeps increasing with time, as days pass by, the actress who not only works in Bollywood films but has worked in some major South projects, is gaining more and more popularity. Fans love Mrunal for her inherent candidness and her jovial nature, many even say that it is her idea of body positivity that makes her extremely relatable. However, many are often trying to figure out about her dating life and if at all she is in a relationship or not. The actress has never hinted at anything whatsoever but recently she dropped a flirty comment on a famous singer's Instagram post and that has become the talk of the town.

Bruno Mars is an iconic musician who has delivered multiple hits over the years and the singer has a good fan following in India as well. He took to Instagram to share a sun-lit picture of himself wearing a baseball cap, casual wear and tinted glasses. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "so this your new man? where'd you meet him, at an all girls school?"

While the picture has grabbed attention, what became the centre of attention is a comment on the post that had been made by a prominent Indian actress, none other than, Mrunal Thakur. Mrunal commented on the picture a week back but fans and followers only took notice of it quite recently. Taking to the comment section Mrunal poured her heart out to the prominent singer and shared her feelings. She wrote, "Well ..... If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you!"

Netizens immediately started speculating if there was something that the B-town diva was trying to hide something from the Indian media. Many found Mrunal's comment extremely flirty however, it must be noted that the actress was just being an absolute fangirl, with the comment she only proved that she is a big fan of the singer's work. The lines that she commented were actually from one of Bruno's songs called 'Die With A Smile' which was a collaboration between him and Lady Gaga.