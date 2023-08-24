Mrunal Thakur, who recently appeared in the series Made In Heaven 2, is now preparing for upcoming projects, not one but four exciting projects ahead. She has two Telugu movies and two Hindi films in her lineup. In Telugu film VD 13, she'll be sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. She's also set to work on Hi Nanna with Tollywood actor Nani.

In an interview with the media, Mrunal Thakur talked about working with talented actors from the South film industry. The actress became popular face in the South with her South debut film Sita Ramam, which hit the screens in August last year. Since then Mrunal has been receiving back-to-back offers from many directors and producers from the Telugu film industry. It is said that she has recently signed a project that has Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and AR Murugadoss is said to be directing the project.

"It's been an incredible journey. Working in different languages with different talents is lovely and fascinating. Nani is known for his natural acting, while Vijay is recognized for his diverse roles. It's wonderful to collaborate with both of them. Next year, I'm looking forward to a mix of Hi Nanna and VD 13. It's a great blend alongside films like Pippa, a war movie, and 'Pooja Meri Jaan.' So, I have two films in Hindi and two in Telugu. I'm finding balance by working in both places," she shared with IndiaToday.in.

Mrunal Thakur made her Hindi debut with Love Sonia in 2018. She also appeared in Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Batla House with John Abraham, Jersey with Shahid Kapoor, and more. She's also involved in projects like Toofan, Dhamaka, Ghost Stories, and others.