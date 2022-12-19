It's celebration time for India as Sargam Koushal, representing the country, was crowned as Mrs World at a gala event in Las Vegas. Mrs Koushal managed to beat contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The official Mrs. India's Instagram page shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

Former Mrs World Dr. Aditi Govitrikar congratulates Sargam Koushal

The video of the crowning moment showed Mrs Koushal burst into tears after being crowned the winner. Sargam Koushal, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, also shared the video and said, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world,"

Soon after this, former Mrs World Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, who won the title 21 years ago, congratulated Mrs Koushal on the feat. Dr. Govitrikar wrote: "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years." India has only won the Mrs World title once with Dr. Govitrikar who also served as a judge for Mrs India Inc 2022-23.

Netizens also flocked in to congratulate the newly-crowned Mrs World and showed their love for her. One user said, "Congratulations Sargam...the last couple of days have been nothing short of a fiesta for the Indian pageant community thanks to you representing the country in the most beautiful manner...the winning of course is the cherry on top," while another commented, "Sooooo proud of you !!!"

Check out the tweets below:

?Mrs World 2022 ?

Sargam Koushal From Jammu!!♥️? pic.twitter.com/1Cck9o8hNU — Mehak(مہک) (@MehakKhajuria) December 18, 2022

Proud Moment for Jammu !



Congratulations Mrs. Sargam Koushal for winning the Mrs. World 2022 title. pic.twitter.com/clmp71za8W — Zubair Alvi (@Alvi_Zubair45) December 19, 2022

Jammu girl, Sargam Koushal, crowned as Mrs World 2022 in a glittering ceremony held at Las Vegas, USA. Proud moment for Jammu Kashmir & entire nation.#AmazingJammu pic.twitter.com/20doSCccak — ajaydogra (@ajaydograa) December 18, 2022

Who is Sargam Koushal?

For the unversed, Mrs World, which was conceived in 1984, is the first beauty pageant for married women and it traces its roots to the Mrs America pageant. Initially, the pageant was named as Mrs Woman of the World, however, later in 1988, the pageant came to be known as Mrs World. Over the years, Mrs World has seen entrants from over 80 countries with America having the maximum number of winners.

According to her Instagram account, Koushal holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature and has worked as a teacher for a brief period in Vizag. She has also revealed that her husband Adi Koushal works for the Indian Navy. The two got married in 2018.

Coming to the pageant, the 32-year-old winner wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.