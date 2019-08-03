Khushboo Karva who is India's first Mrs Universe 2018 has just hit the bullseye. With representing India amongst hundreds of talented participants her determination and tremendous efforts of polishing her skills and working on her abilities made her sway away the crown making India proud on an international platform.

Khushboo who has been a home maker, a nurturer, a mother always had a dream to accomplish not only to have her hands in bollywood but also owning a successful venture which made her one the ace entrepreneur in her own field.

Having to know a number of dance forms and being a fitness diva Khushboo believes in never stopping or falling and continuing the effort to grow towards success.

Khushboo has been featured in a number of well renowned magazines like Femina, Savvy and many more appreciating her tremendous will power and ability to have an eye of the tiger. Khushboo still continues to persuade acting classes in order to polish her skills, taking up voice modulation to enhance her speaking abilities and also working on theatre.

Sources say that ' Khushboo is in cahoots for her digital debut having to be a lead in an upcoming web series under a big banner production'

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.