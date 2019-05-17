Comedy has been Sivakarthikeyan's forte and the actor is back with full-fledged jolly entertainer in the form of Mr Local. He has collaborated with director M Rajesh, who is considered to be a specialist in this genre.

After Velaikkaran, Sivakarthikeyan has paired up with Nayanthara. M Rajesh's earlier movies had Santhanam playing the side-kicks of the heroes and his only job was to break the funny bones of the audience. As he has now become a hero, the director is filling his absence with three comedians – Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and Sathish.

Raadika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, Manobala, Soundararaja, Narayan Lucky and a host of artistes are part of the supporting cast. The movie has Hiphop Tamizh's music, Vivek Harshan's editing and the cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and Arthur Wilson.

Story:

As per the rumours, Mr Local is not a remake of Rajinikanth's yesteryear film, Mannan. However, the theme of the movie is similar as it deals with the hero and heroine's clash. The Tamil flick revolves around Manohar (Sivakarthikeyan), who works in a car showroom as a sales person, and Keerthana (Nayanthara), a TV serial producer. What happens when the happy-go-lucky boy and a strong girl lock horns forms the crux of the story.

Reviews:

Mr Local has garnered a lot of positive buzz and promised to give a fun ride to the audience. Will the flick live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in the audience's words below:

The morning shows are delayed as the KDM has not been delivered. So, the audience response is yet to be out online. Stay locked for this page.