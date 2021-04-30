Mr. Essa Ismail Merchant is an industry veteran and noted in the world of telecommunications. He has made significant contributions in the Indian mobile phone industry, and he plans to keep the good work going.

In the past 25 years, the telecommunication industry has seen many ups and downs, and he has stuck through it during this bumpy ride. As a matter of fact, he completed 25 years in the industry last year. So here's a look at him and his brand.

Advanced Computers is one of India's known distribution brands – and the company claims to have their network spread out on a pan-India level, reaching even to the most cornets and furthest parts of the nation. Over the years, they've built their presence on offline, online and omni-channel models of distribution.

The brand was founded back when pager phones had recently launched in the market, and he introduced a delivery model to stay two steps ahead of his competitors. His last-mile delivery model was an ingenious idea and an instant hit – this allowed him to set base and bring partnerships with larger brands like BlackBerry, Nokia, Philips, Motorola, Meizu, Lenovo, etc, he claims.

Through his years in the industry, he says he has learned countless lessons and has gained a lifetime's worth of wisdom. And he's now passing that wisdom onto the younger generation.