Bollywood producer Sandeep Singh who recently announced that he will be making a movie on Tipu Sultan has now revealed that the film is shelved.

In his latest Twitter post, Singh urged people not to abuse his family as he announced such a movie.

"The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologise if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments," he wrote on Twitter.

Singh added: "It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another!."

A few weeks back, when the film about Tipu Sultan was announced, a short video was shared all around the internet claiming that the Muslim ruler had conducted mass Hindu genocide.

"8000 temples and 27 churches were destroyed. Four million Hindus were forced to convert to Islam and forced to eat beef," the video added.

Pawan Sharma who was supposed to direct the film, during the film's announcement claimed that what students learned about Tipu Sultan was wrong, and this movie will unleash the dark side of him.

"What we are taught in school about Tipu Sultan is gross misinformation. I stood absolutely shaken and disillusioned to know his reality as a bigoted king. Through my film I am daring to show a brutal reality that has been manipulated just for us to take him to be a warrior hero," added Sharma.