Two days after the agitating groups of Ladakh announced to start Leh to Delhi foot march, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in Ladakh.

The Ministry also instructed the Union Territory (UT) administration to establish a committee for evaluating various aspects related to the new districts to ensure that all details are carefully reviewed and addressed.

The move to create five new districts is aimed at placating agitating groups of Ladakh who have announced to revive the suspended agitation.

In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 26, 2024

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed the Union Territory (UT) administration of Ladakh to establish a committee to evaluate various aspects related to the creation of five new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang. The committee will submit its report within three months, after which the UT will send a final proposal to the MHA for further action.

The creation of the new districts is a significant step towards transforming Ladakh into a developed and prosperous region. The newly established districts aim to bring governance and development directly to the people's doorsteps, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every corner of this remote and diverse landscape.

Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there. https://t.co/YDEpGZEiGh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah announces creation of five districts

Home Minister Amit Shah announced the initiative on X, stating that the Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh. The decision was taken almost five years after Ladakh was established as a union territory of India on October 31, 2019.

"In pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh", Amit Shah posted on his social media account.

Ladakh currently has two districts

Ladakh currently has only two districts, Leh and Kargil, both managed by its own autonomous district council. The creation of the new districts will raise a total number of districts in Ladakh to seven.

Residents in different parts of Ladakh have been demanding the creation of new districts to ensure balanced and equitable development.

Creation of five districts in Ladakh step towards better governance: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the creation of five new districts in Ladakh as a step towards better governance and prosperity.

Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to people, he said, congratulating them. He said on X, "Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity."

Agitating group announced to start Leh to Delhi foot march

On Saturday the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced a month-long foot march from Leh to Delhi, starting September 1, to pressure the Centre to resume dialogue on Ladakh's four-point agenda.

The march, supported by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, aims to highlight demands for statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, a separate Public Service Commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march will begin on September 1 with at least 100 volunteers, including Sonam Wangchuk, and will reach Delhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The LAB has appealed to all sections of society to join the march. If the number of volunteers is less than 100, the dates may be changed, but the march will proceed.