For those who have been ardent Bollywood fans and like to keep up with B-town gossip, the news of Moushumi Chatterjee and Jaya Bachchan's rivalry is nothing new. The two actresses who were contemporaries never really saw eye-to-eye and would often make headlines for their cold fights. Last year, Chatterjee riled up the rumours of their cat-fight when she appeared before the paparazzi and mentioned, "I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan." The video had gone viral, and netizens wondered if the two still hold grudges against each other. Recently, Chatterjee opened up about the rivalry and why she thinks she is a better person than Jaya Bachchan.

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Chatterjee clarified why she had made the viral statement. She mentioned that sometimes things are stretched out of proportion. She insinuated that she could make a comment only because she knows herself well.

Moushumi said, "That was fabricated, but I don't like comparisons. It's your luck that you see Jaya Bachchan that way, but one incident can't define everything. Where does your humanity go then? Sometimes the paparazzi can be irritating. They don't want to listen. Once you want to stay away from the limelight, you cannot force a person to like you. But I don't like to compare. I consider myself a better person. I know that. First, you have to know yourself to understand others."

She further went on to address the pertinent question about whether there was any rivalry between the actresses or if they were just rumours. Moushumi opened up about hearing stories that would come up, but she chose not to pay any heed to them, considering she knew she was not only made for acting but had more in her than what the world would seem.

Moushumi mentioned, "Oh yes, there were underlying connections. Rivalry was there, and I had also heard some stories, but I was indifferent because I was not made only for acting. I had a choice. I came from a home where there was already a car and servants. So, I was not working to achieve all that, unlike those who needed to earn money to attain those things."

Moushumi Chatterjee was one of the most revered actresses in India back in the 1970s. She was often complimented for her stellar acting skills and her great chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, she also delivered a lot of hits with Rajesh Khanna.