This year, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, a celebrated academician, humanitarian, and global thought leader, marked her birthday with a profoundly meaningful celebration of World Yoga Day at Mahabodhi. The occasion was graced by Honorable Governor of Bihar, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan to whom Prof. Dr. Somani presented her acclaimed book, 25 Global Thought Leaders. The book serves as a beacon of inspiration, highlighting transformative insights and wisdom from some of the world's most visionary figures.

The event was a harmonious blend of personal celebration and universal connection, embodying the timeless message of yoga — unity of mind, body, and spirit. Participants from diverse walks of life came together to honor the ancient practice of yoga as a tool for fostering resilience, mindfulness, and inner peace.

Prof. Dr. Somani's journey to this moment was equally remarkable. Leading up to her birthday and World Yoga Day, she embarked on a transformative trip to the serene Himalayan mountains, a place synonymous with spiritual growth and tranquility. Prof Dr. Somani was Invited as Special Guest to the Inaugural Cermony of Yoga Day by Mahabodhi Founder President, Bhikku Sanghasena and she was awarded by Honourable Governor of Bihar and Guru ji Bhikku Sanghasena. Professor Somani embraced the opportunity not to retreat from the world but to deepen her connection with it.

On the morning of her birthday, Prof. Dr. Somani received blessings from a revered monk, a moment she described as deeply humbling. Reflecting on the experience, she shared, "In that moment, I wasn't seen as a title or role but simply as a soul. It was a reminder of the essence of life — to be present, to give, and to grow."

Her day was dedicated to acts of giving back, as she spent time with schools nestled in the Himalayan region. Prof. Dr. Somani shared knowledge and encouragement with students whose eyes sparkled with curiosity and teachers who selflessly dedicate their lives to shaping young minds, often in challenging circumstances. She described these interactions as moments that revealed the "true heartbeat of humanity."

The Himalayan journey was not without challenges. The high altitudes and thin air tested her physically, but Prof. Dr. Somani's indomitable spirit prevailed. As a twice cancer survivor, she has developed unparalleled resilience. Reflecting on the experience, she said, "The mission was greater than the mountain. I've overcome cancer twice , and I know I can overcome any challenge life presents."

Her celebration of World Yoga Day at Sambodhi Mahabodhi was a natural continuation of this spirit. Yoga, as Prof. Dr. Somani shared during the event, is not merely a physical practice but a profound journey toward self-discovery and inner strength. The event included guided yoga sessions, discussions on the benefits of mindfulness, and reflections on the role of yoga in building a harmonious society.

Speaking to the audience, Prof. Dr. Somani remarked, "This birthday was different from any other. It wasn't about receiving gifts but about sharing purpose, connection, and grace. Success is not what we accumulate but what we awaken in others."

The highlight of the day was her presentation of 25 Global Thought Leaders to the Governor of Bihar. The book reflects her unwavering commitment to inspiring others and her belief in the transformative power of shared wisdom.

Prof. Dr. Somani's celebration was not only a personal milestone but also a call to action for individuals to embrace resilience, foster unity, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Her life exemplifies the power of perseverance and purpose. From her academic achievements to her humanitarian efforts, she continues to inspire people worldwide.

As someone who has faced and triumphed over adversity, including surviving cancer twice, Prof. Dr. Somani's life is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Her birthday and World Yoga Day celebrations were a reminder that true success lies in giving back, connecting with others, and cultivating inner peace.

She concluded the day with a heartfelt message: "I return from this experience with something priceless. Not souvenirs, but stories. Not gifts, but growth. Not wishes, but wisdom. My hope for everyone is to find time to rise above the noise, to give what only your heart can give, and to remember that success is what we awaken in others."

Through her unwavering dedication, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani continues to inspire individuals to lead lives of purpose and compassion. Her celebration of World Yoga Day and her birthday serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring value of unity, resilience, and mindfulness.