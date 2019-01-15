Russian president Vladimir Putin has apparently asked soldiers to investigate a creepy incident where a mountain in Siberia collapsed completely due to unknown reasons. The unexpected collapse of the mountain has blocked a river in the Khabarovsk and Amur regions of the country, thus leaving several villages prone to flooding.

The military is now busy moving the debris from the river to reduce the chances of a possible flood. In the meantime, popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' run by UFO researcher Tyler Glockner has suggested that the unexpected collapse of the mountain might be due to a UFO crash.

"The collapse has happened in the remote region of Siberia. Vladimir Putin has asked the military to investigate the incident amid suggestions that it might have caused due to a UFO crash. This event, as they are calling it, resulted in a massive rock fall which blocked a nearby river, which then left the villages in the risk of flooding," said Glockner in the video.

Tyler Glockner revealed that initial video of the affected village indicates that something massive might have skid in the mountain thus causing cracks on the structure.

The video uploaded by Secureteam10 soon went viral, and it has already racked up more than 4,00,000 views. After watching the videos, most of the people claimed that the mountain collapse could be the result of an alien space ship crash. Some other people claimed that these events could be the aftermath of earth's magnetic pole shift.

However, Alexey Maslov, head of Verkhnebureinsky district where the incident happened revealed that the authorities are trying hard to unveil the mysteries behind the event.

"We are trying to find the explanation for this incident. I insist that it was a meteorite," said Alexey Maslov, Express.co.uk reports.

Professor Dave Petley, Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield, ruled out the meteorite angle and he made it clear that there was a pre-existing crack on the mountain. He also added that this slide was pretty unexpected, as it happened on the winter time when the ground was completely frozen. He further warned that such landslides could happen in the near future too.