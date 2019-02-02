Mouni Roy, who is currently basking the success of her debut film Gold starring Akshay Kumar, is now looking forward to not just one but three movies releases this year.

While she has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the other two movies are RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

"RAW: ROMEO AKBAR WALTER is coming out on April 12. MADE IN CHINA will be out on August 30, and BRAHMASTRA will release sometime this year," she told IANS after she walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for designer Payal Singhal.

While RAW is a thriller starrer John Abraham, Made in China is a comedy entertainer with Rajkummar Rao. Brahmastra, on the other hand, is a fantasy drama.

Making her debut with television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006, the gorgeous actress has come a long way, "something she didn't expect so early on in her career," Mouni told IANS.

Without divulging much about her roles in the movies, the Naagin actress said: "But all I can say is they are very interesting films. All characters are very different from one another. So I really really feel happy to be a part of all these projects," adding that, "I didn't expect it so early on in my career that I would get to play such fascinating characters. But I hope to do more work... These are just three films, and I would love to do a lot more."

Despite having bagged good roles in movies, Mouni revealed that she would happily take up TV projects if she finds a project exciting enough. "I am a very proud TV actor and I have said that time and again. It has given me my everything that I have today. Yes, it's exciting to be a part of films, but if something exciting comes up on TV or web, I may take it up."