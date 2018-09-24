After a week of teasing, Motorola launched the new Android One series phone Moto One Power in India on September 24.

The new Moto One Power flaunts Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen with a 6.2-inch full HD+ screen having aspect ratio is 19:9. On the back, it sports a metallic-shell with long capsule housing a dual-camera setup with LED flash between them.

Since it is an official Google affiliated phone, Moto One Power runs pure Android 8.1 Oreo and is guaranteed to get Android Pie in a matter of weeks and also eligible for next year's major update Android Q.

It will also be getting regular security patches so that device remains fully equipped to deal with any malware or virus in future, at least for three years from the launch date.

Another notable aspect of the Moto One Power is the battery. It houses a 5,000mAh cell, which is more than adequate to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. The device also boasts TurboCharge technology wherein 20 minutes of charging is sufficient to offer six hours of talk time.

It also boasts a feature-rich dual-camera 16MP+5MP with LED flash on the back and on the front, it houses a12MP shooter with 1.25µm pixel size, selfie portrait mode, auto HDR, professional mode and Beauty mode.

It can be noted that the Moto One Power's camera hardware comes integrated with Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Google Lens and Portrait mode, which enables users to make the background of the subject blur to get Bokeh effect.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB with an option to expand up to 256GB.

Motorola Moto One Power price and availability details:

Interested consumers can pre-register for the Motorola Moto One Power from September 24 and it will go on sale on October 5 for Rs 15,999 exclusively on Flipkart.

As of now, there is no word on the generic Moto One series, but we believe the company will wait at least a month so that the One Power gets enough shelf time on the store to make good sales and then, the new phone will make its way to the Indian market.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto One Power and Moto One:

Models Moto One Power Moto One Display 6.2-inch full HD+(2460x1080p) Max Vision screen Aspect ratio: 19:9 5.9-inch HD+(1520x720p) Max Vision screen with 2.5D curved glass Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable to Android 9 Pie) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable to Android 9 Pie) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core 64-bit 14nm class 2.80GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625octa-core GPU Adreno 509 Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card 64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card Camera Main: 16MP + 5MP with LED flash, full HD video recording, Bokeh effect, Google Lens integration, 4K video recording

Front: 12MP sensor with 1.25µm pixel size, selfie portrait mode, auto HDR, Beauty mode, Professional mode Main: 13MP (F2.0 aperture) + 2MP (F2.4 aperture) with LED flash, full HD video recording, Bokeh effect, Google Lens integration

Front: 8MP sensor Battery 5,000mAh with TurboPower fast charging; 20 minutes charging enough to get six hours of talk time 3,000mAh with TurboPower fast charging Network 4G-LTE (with VoLTE: Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE (with VoLTE: Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons P2i water-repellent coating, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS+GLONASS P2i water-repellent coating, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth , Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), GPS+GLONASS Dimensions 155.8×75.9×9.98 mm 149.9×72.2×7.9 mm Weight 170g 162g Price 4GB RAM +64GB storage: Rs 15,999 In Europe: €299 (around $347/Rs 24,673)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Motorola.