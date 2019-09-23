Blogs in today's time are nothing new and there are various platforms which have opened doors for bloggers to connect with their audiences. There are influencers from every industry and there are few categories of blogs which tend to make a huge impact on people's lives. Motorcycle blogs are one of them. Travelling on motorbikes especially on long journeys is the best feeling ever. Ahmet Oytun Cakir aka 'Harleybaba' is a popular motorcycle blogger who has been giving everyone an insight through social media into the world of motorbikes. He is a huge Harley Davidson fan and it is his addiction.

In his blogs, he shares tips for the beginner riders as well as experienced riders with regards to the do's and don'ts while riding a bike. Travelling has been his forte which also makes him an exceptional photographer and videographer. Talking about his love for bikes he said, "Bikes have always tempted me and it is my only addiction. Being a child I was smitten by motorbikes so much that I made a special diary where I collected pictures of bikes. Today I feel extremely happy that I am following my passion and informing people about the world of bikes."

Ahmet also has his YouTube channel 'Harleybaba' which he recently started to create interesting content for his followers. With having a great social media reach, the young lad is all set to cross 100K followers on Instagram. Apart from this, he is in talks to start his own websites which will be an ultimate destination about motorcycles. Ahmet also has some plans to collaborate with the best names from the automobile industry and create some unique content about bikes. He also will be starting the equipment section on his website where one can get accessories of 'Harleybaba'. With such massive plans, the social media influencer is surely on a roll and we are really excited about his upcoming works.

