Motorola Razr V3 was the coolest phone all-around the world from 2004 to 2008 for its luxury status symbol. Due to its renowned name, the company has decided to revive it. Ever since its announcement earlier this year, it has been the most talked about topic in the industry, and the latest leaked render adds more fuel to it.

The render has appeared online in a now-deleted post on Weibo but picked by SlashLeaks. If real, the render glimpses us the first look of the upcoming Razr device – reportedly called Razr V4 – with features like foldable screen and a notch on top. The phone accessories are also seen in the leaked images, which include a black prism-shaped box, wireless charger, earbuds, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a power adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio port dongle.

The look of the Razr shown in the render has a similar design as shown in patent spotted back in January. Although, the second display on the front of the device is not seen in the leaked images, which was rumoured previously. Unlike its competitors from Samsung and Huawei, Motorola Razr will feature vertical fold, which hints the phone will be more portable than a tablet that folds to be the size of a phone.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the phone could cost $1,500 when it's eventually released. In the foldable category, Samsung was the first to market with the Galaxy Fold. But the device failed before its market launch. Samsung quickly postponed the launch and recalled all the review units.

Apart from Samsung, Chinese phone manufacturer, Huawei is also all set to launch its foldable phone – Huawei Mate X, which was shown during Mobile World Congress 2019. Huawei Mate X has been listed on the company's official online store, which reveals that the phone will be available for purchase from June 2019.

Are you the one who used Razr V3? And what do you think about this latest render? Do let us know in the comment box.