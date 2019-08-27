Sometimes the obstacles in our lives can seem impossible to face. It seems like it would be easier to just give up and forget about our dreams. However, the life of Instagram influencer and motivational speaker Steve Holbrook shows that no challenge in life is insurmountable.

Steve is a renowned motivational speaker. He speaks in front of large crowds all over the U.S. and Canada, his talks focusing on having a positive attitude and remaining steadfast through challenges. These speeches have changed peoples' lives and mindsets for the better.

Over the course of his life, Holbrook has had hundreds of overnight stays in the hospital, taken many medications, and had several surgeries, yet he's found it in him to grow from his life's challenges and help inspire others.

At the age of two, Holbrook was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. Fast forward to when he was in college, he was accepted to go on a sailing trip around the world for ten months. He would see San Diego, Hawaii, Australia, Indonesia, and Africa. However, that dream trip didn't go as planned. In the 7th month, he got very sick and had to be airlifted back home because of a collapsed lung. He had to spend three months recovering from this terrifying experience.

Life then threw him another curveball. He went to the hospital and learned he needed surgery to remove his colon, rectum, and part of his small intestine. This amounted to about 8 feet total. He received a permanent ileostomy because these parts of his body couldn't function properly. However, Steve didn't let these medical issues get him down for even a second; he was optimistic and ready to try again.

Once he started feeling better, Steve was determined to make sure his struggles helped others. He created a podcast called "Momentum Monday" that helps people change their mindset and their life. Steve believes that everything is possible if you approach it with a strong mindset, and he spreads this belief to his many listeners every week. When Steve gives a speech, he tells the audience, "I want you to find your story in my story."

