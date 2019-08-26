Ever thought an 18-year college dropout can be a successful motivational speaker? Sam Jacobs is someone who not only motivates his buddies but he motivates an entire generation of students by sharing his journey with others. Sam today is a mentor to thousands of individuals as well as youngsters who aspire to succeed in their own field. Self-made individuals like Tai Lopez and Grant Cardone have endorsed Sam's ideas for growth, success and happiness.

Sam advises that the right frame of mind and the will to achieve one's true potential pave the way for success. Sam uses the social media as a tool to help others. Today, he has over 85 thousand followers on Instagram where he teaches people how to make money just like him. The youngster who has single-handedly sold out a 250-poeple event in NYC in over just 30 days considers Google and YouTube, two of his best friends.

He teaches the youth that it is not about a fancy college degree or the big money ideas. He motivates them to start small to achieve their big dreams. He has earned over $1.5 million as revenue and he is just getting started. His story is an inspiration to the youth. He urges people to imagine what they want in 5 years. What kind of car will they drive? What kind of family would they have? He wants his followers to think big and live better lives.

Sam believes, "Live in the moment, feel your future and manifest your dreams. Remember though, you can write a thousand lists and make a million vision boards but if you don't clearly feel what you want to experience, it will never truly manifest into form."

