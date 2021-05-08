Ahead of Mother's Day, Bollywood diva Malika Arora has revealed that she always wanted to have a daughter. The actor, who is known for her fitness and fashion choices, has an 18-year-old son, Arhaan, with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

The television personality was smitten by the performance of a young contestant named Florina Gogoi in a recent episode of Super Dancer 4. After the performance, Malaika said that the little munchkin reminded her that she always wanted to have a daughter.

"Kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti..."

According to Bollywood Life, Malaika said: "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya (Can I take you home)? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti (I wish I had a daughter)'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!"

Florina mesmerised everyone with her performance to the 1980s' retro number "Disco Station", sung by Asha Bhosle and later Malaika also joined the performer on the stage.

Malaika appeared as a guest on Super Dancer 4 to fill in for Shilpa Shetty, who has recently announced that her family, including her husband, children and in-laws, had been diagnosed with Covid-19. However, Shilpa has tested negative. Last year, Malaika herself had to be temporarily replaced as a judge on India's Best Dancer by Nora Fatehi as she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Malaika Arora dating Arjun Kapoor

Meanwhile, Malaika is at present dating actor Arjun Kapoor since 2018. Malaika has also been quite open about her relationship in the media. During an interview with HT Brunch, when Malaika was asked about their age difference, she had said, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

Malaika about Arhaan

Talking about her son's acceptance of her relationship, the actress said on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show: "I would much rather see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than we were in our marriage."

"He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, 'Mom, it's good to see you happy and smiling," she added.