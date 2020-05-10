Not many do as much as mothers do, and not many are criticised like mothers are. On mother's day, everybody might be wondering what to do for their moms and planning to celebrate their mothers in a big way. And, every mother's day we do our best.

Well, if you are struggling to find a good gift to give your mother or are wondering what to do for her, don't worry we have a solution. This one is coming from a certified source, so don't fear. Twinkle Khanna is helping all the kids and adults in telling them what they can give their mothers on this special day. It's time to take some notes.

Twinkle Khanna tells us what mothers want

Mothers may put themselves last before their kids. So one day in a year seems like a sad way to make up for the 364 days of taking them for granted. Hence, whatever you do today should really touch them, to give them at least some relief. Yet, we draw a blank as to what we can do for them, honestly doing as much as they do is daunting for the best of us. At least this mother's day we can rise above the social media tribute and a wish to accompany it.

Twinkle Khanna seems to think so too. So, she helped everybody out by speaking a mother's mind. She passionately shared a video on Twitter telling us plain and simple what we need to do for our mothers, and frankly, it's funny how we've never thought about it before. The author, ex-Bollywood actress and mom said, "I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don't want anyone to ask me questions..." She went on to add, "In fact, for the rest of the day I would prefer it if you don't even call me Mummy and call me Aunty so that I actually feel free of all responsibilities."

What mothers really want for Mother's Day but can't tell their kids.

So what kind of mom are you — The bad mom, the badass mom or the badass mom with a good posterior? pic.twitter.com/x5q5OJ0I4V — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 9, 2020

Before you go on to judge her, she lets you know that even if you think she's a bad mother, she believes she's a 'badass mom with a perfectly good posterior'. Now, it seems like we have some big decisions to make as to what we're giving our moms today.