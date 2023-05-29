Twinkle Khanna, who is busy touring the UK with daughter Nitara, has some terribly uncomfortable truth bombs to drop. The actress turned author has added that despite the sacrifices a mother makes, children often blame them when they go into therapy after growing up. She shared an Instagram reel sharing the same and called it "The Joys of Motherhood."

Twinkle's post

"Dragging them on exhausting trips, while secretly longing for a solo vacation; frantically chasing after them as they sprint towards another platform, like deranged marathon runners; instilling the love of reading in their little minds. Splurging on treats for them, while suppressing the urge to snatch it away and devour it yourself; showing them the world and all its wonders; pretending you are not irritated because you told them to use the bathroom when you left the hotel and now they want you to find them a toilet in an open field; putting their happiness above yours," Twinkle Khanna wrote.

She went on to add, "It doesn't matter what you do. When they grow up, they will go to therapy and blame you." She added that the only thing she hopes for is that the children realize that there are very few truly terrible mothers. She went on to say that mothers are not perfect but they try to do their best, even on their worst days.