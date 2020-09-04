A video showing a woman recording her song went viral on social media in no time. But why? The woman's mother crashed through the ceiling of the room while she was recording and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The woman's music audition video has now made her the latest TikTok sensation.

"Oh my God!" San Millan is heard screaming in the 10-second-long video before the camera pans away. The clip posted by TikTok user Liz San Millan (@lizjsm_) shows her singing before a loud crash, the ceiling breaking and a person's leg dangling through the hole.

The woman went on to share the clip stating that it was her mother who fell through the ceiling of her room.

"Live footage of my mom telling me to break a leg," she wrote while sharing the now-viral video.

The video had received over 5 million views and more than 1.5 million likes.

The incident happened as San Millan was recording herself singing 'Kindergarten Boyfriend' from Heathers: The Musical for upcoming placement auditions. Her mother was in the attic of their house, that is above her room, looking for suitcases when she fell through the ceiling.

"Right before she fell, you can see the irritation in my face due to her banging around while she knew I was filming," she said as quoted by BuzzFeed News. "There are wooden beams in the attic that you're supposed to step on, but she tripped and stepped right into my ceiling."

San Millan also confirmed saying that her mother wasn't badly hurt but was just in a state of shock.