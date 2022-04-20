Are you struggling to start your business? You're not alone. Many people are held back because they feel like they need to have everything in place before they can start. When it comes to achieving success, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. However, many successful people will tell you that the key to achieving your goals is to just go for It.

It can be difficult to take the first step when starting a new venture. "Take action first, ask questions later", this is the philosophy that Lorenzo Green lives by which makes him one of today's most successful marketers. He knows what he's talking about since he built 7 multi-million dollar companies, he claims.

When it comes to entrepreneurship, he was quite passionate at 16. At this age, he was already teaching himself how to make money online. One short year later, he got into buying and selling domains and building web Properties.

His passion for the digital industry led him to New Zealand at the age of 19. He attended a domain name conference in America and found his true calling with Google Adwords. He realized its potential and turned into a full blown income stream, making over 5-digits in salary.

He faced his biggest challenge at the age of 20. He made the mistake of trusting his business partner who took off with his investments. This motivated him to work even harder and get his life back on track, he says. He knew that the best way to bounce back is taking action and working even hard.

When he turned 22, he earned his degree in e-commerce and digital media design and was faced with a choice. He had to plan where his future was going—if he would be continuing working online or a desk job. For many years, he'd been working online with no guarantee of stability. Knowing that he didn't want to go down the 9-5 path, he hustled for the next 2 months and made a decision to pursue an actual career in digital Marketing.

This gamble paid off. Now, he owns 7 multi-million dollar companies across different industries like education, software as a service (SaaS), ad technology, conferences, and hospitality, he claims.

He says he understands how important it is to create a space where people can come together and interact around the things they love. Today, he also hosts some of the largest conferences.

His advice to entrepreneurs is to just get started. You don't need to be 100% perfect to start because that will never happen. Failures and mistakes are feedback, see them as temporary challenges to be overcome, not as a reflection of who you are.