It is truly said, "your body can stand anything, it's your mind you have to convince." Finding inspiration to work out and eat healthily is not simple. But there are some people who really motivate us to stick to our goals no matter how many challenges we face.

Haresshvar's weight spiraled out of control before his miraculous transformation. He would gorge on up to 5,000 calories every day in greasy pasties and fry-ups. He was one of the laziest persons you could ever meet. Though he always had the perseverance to do something no matter whatever it takes, Haresshvar rarely used to fix his mind on anything. He used to prefer a peaceful life away from any kind of discomfort.

I was misguided by a few trainers and was not making any progress. Then, I met Biglee Murali, who coached me and played an essential role in my life at that time. He guided me and made me what I am today – says Haresshvar.

Winning Mr Tamil Nadu 2017 changed his life. Up till now, Haresshvar was weight training himself just to prove to everyone who ever made fun of his body. But winning such a prestigious championship, gave him the confidence to step it up, and start sharing his experience and tips with those in need.

He says, "some people might be able to eat junk and still be thin. Not everyone is that lucky. Stop comparing your body or situations with that of others. Focus on what you have and come up with a key to make the changes to your life that will get you to your goal."

