Marketing as a profession is rising on rapid growth and it is one of the most sought after professions in today's time. Moody Jones also known as Mohamed El Fadaly is a digital expert who is working as a director of marketing at 'Empire' and is the founder of 'Everybody Knows' – a creative, content and marketing agency. Before starting his own companies, he worked as a brand manager at 'Jagermister' and had also been a general manager at 'Wavo.me'. His major clients are from the music and lifestyle industry.

Moreover, Moody is fortunate enough to work and associate with some of the biggest artists of the globe including Tyga, XXXTentacion, Iggy Azalea among others. The young influencer has not restricted himself to work with a particular artist. Over the years, he has worked with all kinds of artists with different genres of music and he has successfully got them to reach the top 10 Billboard, top 5 on Spotify and Apple Music and #1 on Beatport. Besides this, he played a key role in getting Tyga's single, 'Taste' reach a 5x Platinum single as well as Iggy Azalea's single, 'Sally Walker' reach #1 single on YouTube with having around 6 million views in 24 hours.

The marketing expert believes in dedicating his time to support top labels and artists and help them get the right exposure. Talking about his work he said, "I have got a fair amount of experience working as a manager until I realised to start something of my own. That's when I took the risk and started my own profession of marketing. By God's grace, I have been going smoothly and growing gradually with time." Today he is a pro as far as promoting the music business is concerned and he has made a name for himself in the industry.

