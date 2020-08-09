Pitter-patter of raindrops, a cool breeze entering the house, beautiful skyline and mystic smell of mud. Yes, the Monsoon season is here. It is one of those seasons that brings out the luscious, green and happy side of nature, drenched in rain. Monsoon season somehow switches on the best in our moods. It calls for chai (tea), pakodas (fritter) and slow romantic songs, with our loved ones.

Moonsoon and Bollywood have a magical connection. Whether it's a romantic scene or a fight sequence, the rain has always played a significant role in Bollywood movies. For ages, it has inspired the filmmakers and given us some of the most sensuous and sizzling moments a movie.

Establishing a beautiful relationship between rain, music, and romance, Bollywood filmmakers have produced some of the melodious rain songs that you can listen on loop, this rainy season. Have alook:

1. Tip Tip Barsa Pani: Mohra

Think about romantic songs in Bollywood and there's is one song that will definitely come to your mind and that is Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the movie 'Mohra' (1994). Raveena Tandon scintillated the screens with her oozing hotness in a yellow sari, drenched in rain but the stars also managed to give one of the most sensuous scenes of Bollywood.

Watch Here:

2. Jo Haal Dil Ka: Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh was not just a cult movie starring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre filled with patriotism, it also showcased a beautiful love story between the lead actors. From Hosh Walon Ko to Is Deewane Ladke Ko, Sarfarosh had a mystic playlist. But one song that stood out and raised the hotness bar was the rain song 'Jo Haal Dil Ka'. Actors synchronised in the same colour, drenched in rain, and expressing their love, Ah! what else you need to make you need to miss your partner.

Watch here:

3. Gale Lag Ja Na Ja: De Dana Dan

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are hands down one of the hottest on-screen couples of Bollywood. They have done many movies together and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of their upcoming flick, Sooryavanshi. It was even said that the actors will be recreating the iconic love song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' from the movie Mohra.

While it would be an absolute delight to see Katrina and Akshay recreating the iconic song, do you remember their sizzling rain song 'Gale Lag Ja Na Ja'? This sensuous song from the comedy movie De Dana Dan managed to fill our hearts with romance and screens with hotness. Have a look:

4. Dekho Na: Fanna

Fanna is one of the most heartwrenching romantic movies of Bollywood. Both Aamir and Kajol managed to enthral the audience with exemplary performance and bond. One song that perfectly portrayed their chemistry was 'Dekho Na'. Dancing in the rain, while embracing each other, this rain song filled our hearts with love.

Watch here:

5. Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua: Shree 420

That one song that is known as the trademark for all the rain songs, is definitely Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua from the movie Shree 420. From the iconic umbrella scene to sizzling and beautiful romance between Raj Kapoor and Nargis, this song has everything that qualifies for a perfect rain song.

Watch here:

6. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein - Ajanabee

Lights, Camera, Action and Thunder. Rain songs in Bollywood can make you simply fall in love. While there are many songs that involves dancing in rain, Rajesh Khanna, Zeenat Aman starrer Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein gave us an essence of true love. Drenched in the rain of desires, embracing your partner and falling in love, the song was all about romance.

Watch here:

7. Baarish - Half Girlfriend

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend might not have been a box-office success but it's songs surely managed to attract the audience. Filled with the spirit of love and heartbreaks, Half Girlfriend gave us some tunes to hum, while we miss our loved ones. One such song was 'Baarish' that eventually went on to became the rain song for almost all the millennials.

Watch Here:

8. Hum Tum Title Track

In the search of love between two cartoon characters HUM and TUM, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee gave one of the most sensuous songs. Hum-Tum was one of the most celebrated movies by the millennials and the title track captivated the essence of unsaid love.

Watch here:

9. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si - Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Starring Kishor Kumar and Madhubala, 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' from the movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was a fun-filled rain song. With Kishor Da's goofiness and Madhubala's elegance, this song became one of the most loved rain songs of its time.

Watch here:

10. Aaj Rapat Jaye Toh - Namak Halal

Talking about a fun-filled rain song, do you remember the goofy number from Big B and Smita Patils' movie Namak Halal. The rain song Aaj Rapat Jaye Toh not only made us miss our partners but also made us groove on its funky beats.

Watch here: