Mumbai is grappling with heavy rainfall and the rains have thrown normal life out of gear due to waterlogging at several parts of the city. There are heavy traffic congestions due to the transport being massively affected. The trains have been rescheduled and cancelled. Due to the heavy rainfall, there have been many fateful cases due to various reasons.

A video that surfaced on Twitter on Friday shows an old woman trying to make everyone aware of an open manhole as passersby drive past her. She is seen standing on Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai. The lady is seen standing beside the open manhole and she stood there for five hours to warn commuters driving on the road.

Twitter called her a hero and commented on the selfless work rendered by unsung heroes like her.

Twitter showers her with love

A user said, "How can we thank this lady... She could have easily sat at home and let accidents happen on that Manhole. Responsibility is a virtue that keeps people on toes. My salute to this lady."

And another user added, "The unsung heroes of the city. While municipal body BMC is busy with performatory displays like gender in traffic signals."

According to recent reports, this year due to the rains in Mumbai, about 16 people have lost their lives due to accidents emerging out of the heavy downpour. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall stands at 27.

Recently, a journalist had fallen down into an open manhole while walking on the sidewalk on Veera Desai Road in Mumbai.

The man had taken to Twitter to talk about his ordeal.

He had said, "So I fell into this open manhole on the sidewalk on veera desai road (opposite Country Club) a little while ago. Managed to break fall and pull myself out. Thanks @mybmc #mumbairains #mumbaimonsoon #manhole pic.twitter.com/5krJ18xxMi."

The Maharashtra government had recently stated that due to incessant rains lashing Mumbai, only emergency services will remain functional in the city as heavy rains have affected the road traffic and railways in the city.

It should be noted that every year, Mumbai bears the brunt of rain and several people die due to accidents and mishaps that can be averted if the municipal corporation pays heed to repair works before the monsoon season arrives.