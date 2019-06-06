As millions of Indians eagerly wait for the pre-monsoon showers amid scorching heat, the sluggish pace of monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week and it is now expected to enter India through the southern coast only by June 8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast arrival of monsoon rains over the southern tip of Kerala on June 6. However, June 1 marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

In its monsoon bulletin, the IMD said, "It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 8. Conditions are likely to become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during the next 3-4 days."

Private weather forecaster Skymet too revised its forecast from June 4 to June 7 on Saturday (June 2).

The onset of monsoon is likely to give some respite from the unbearable heat with temperatures soaring across the country.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 5) evening and uprooted more than 13 trees. The thundershowers continued for more than an hour in some parts of the city. Bengaluru recorded 62 mm rainfall yesterday evening. Weathermen predicts rains are likely to continue today.

Did you know?

The arrival of monsoon has not been delayed by more than a week in the past six years. Back in 2018, the monsoon arrived on May 29. Also in 2016, it arrived latest by June 8.

The monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the coming two days, it'll cover more parts of the Arabian sea.