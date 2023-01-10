Fashion is an important part of our everyday lives, and each of us has our own unique sense of style. Monisha Mehta is a fashion and lifestyle influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Her audience on Instagram relates to her because of her simplicity and realness. Through her page, she encourages her audience to go after what they really want and see the magic unfold. She is an example of what being an influencer really is. She claims to have worked with leading fashion brands like Liva, Lifestyle, Date The Ramp, Libas, Ethnicity, Indya, and many more.

There is a lot more which goes behind the scenes to create informative and entertaining content that her audience can relate to. She recently did a fun Diwali shoot for Mountain Breeze wearing the gharara dress & accessories that gave her the perfect look. She posts different traditional & western looks for her audience.

She says, "One should be true, consistent, and authentic about what they are doing. I do not see where one or other influencer is today because every influencer has their different style, face, and body and that's why there should be no competition and comparison on success between each other'' Further she adds on, "I truly do not think that there should be any specific ladder of success because till the time you are true to yourself, and your audience connects that's the truest thing. The influence that you hold is the true success that counts"

Her page is bright, colorful, and elegant at the same time. She is a complete package giving you inspiration of wearing the beautiful lehenga to western dress. She can engage people with different preferences because of her versatile content.

To other fellow young bloggers, she advises to be consistent, patient & staying true to herself.

She is the voice of many! Check out her Instagram page!