Work is important but not more than pursuing your dream. Monalisa Nguyen had a dream to travel amidst her monotonous work life. Despite having a secured job, she stepped out of her comfort zone to travel across the globe and live a balanced life. "By nature, I'm someone who has always been fascinated with travelling and with what goes into crafting that flawless guest experience. However, like most people with a job, I was tied to my desk working at a mortgage company with no work-life balance. I felt drawn towards a life of more freedom, less monotony and more meaning", said the travel influencer.

A couple of years ago, after quitting her monotonous job, Monalisa took up some other work which gave her less pay but more freedom and flexibility. That's what she wanted but initially, she had her own set of struggles on a financial basis. But her sheer determination and support of loved ones helped her pass the phase and she achieved the perfect balance she ever wanted in her life. Today, she is living her life on her own terms and inspiring many people to follow their dreams.

There's no fun without work and with maintain the work-fun balance, Monalisa feels that she can do both things simultaneously. Travel has helped her in knowing herself better. After a change in her work-life pattern, she has been discovering resorts that showcase hypnotic views, delectable culinary, unparalleled service and once in a lifetime experiences. In the coming year, the travel influencer has Italy, Norway, Japan and Sweden in her bucket list.

