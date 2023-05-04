Last month, actress Ileana D'Cruz hit the headlines when she announced her pregnancy on social media. And, as expected, the 'Barfi' actress was subjected to a barrage of unsolicited comments and curious netizens wanted to know about her baby's father.

However, it seems the actress didn't get much affected by that and on Wednesday night, Ileana took to her Instagram handle to share a video of how her life's been lately, and revealed her baby bump for the first time.

Ileana shows her baby bump

The black-and-white video of Ileana, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, showed her relaxing on her bed wearing a knee-length gown. The actress, who is currently at her Goa residence, pans the camera to show her baby bump as sipped her coffee. Her pet dog was also seen in her company. Ileana captioned the video, "Life lately (sic)."

Earlier, on April 18, Ileana surprised everyone by announcing that she is expecting her first child. She took to her Instagram page to share two black-and-white photos. The first photo was of a cute onesie with the wordings, 'And so the adventure begins (sic)', while another photo showed Ileana wearing a pendant, which reads 'Mama.' Ileana made the pregnancy announcement with the caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling (sic)."

Here's the post:

Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother?

On the personal front, Ileana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The actress was also a part of Katrina's birthday celebrations in the Maldives. However, Ileana has not spoken about her relationship status yet. Several years ago, it was reported that Ileana was dating an Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone. However, in 2019, the two parted ways.

Talking about Ileana's professional front, the actress was last seen in 'The Big Bull'. Next, she will be reportedly seen in 'Unfair & Lovely', co-starring Randeep Hooda.