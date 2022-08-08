Bollywood's new yummy mummy-to-be Alia Bhatt has been busy as a bee of late. With a lot on her plate currently, Alia is balancing it all like a pro.

The actress's latest movie Darlings hit the OTT screens recently and has been garnering some rave reviews. Alia, throughout the promotions of her movie, was seen consciously donning outfits that made sure her baby bump was not visible.

But recently, during an event for her upcoming movie Brahmastra, the actress was seen flaunting her cute little baby bump in a brown bodycon attire. Her darling superstar husband who also happens to be her co-star from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking complete care of his beautiful wife.

A few days ago, Alia was seen visiting a clinic for her regular checkups where netizens could slightly see her baby bump through her loose Kurti. Bhatt looked gorgeous as ever in her mustard kurta that she paired with a white palazzo. The actress then headed to visit filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his office and was clicked by the paps there. Alia chose to head straight for the meeting and tried avoiding posing for the paparazzi.

Ever since the news of Alia's pregnancy has been out, fans haven't stopped beaming with joy. Her pregnancy glow on her face is making her look even more radiant and beautiful than ever. With Darlings, Alia has ventured into the production space whilst managing her acting career simultaneously.

The actress is now all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The movie is slated for a September release. For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Ranbir's plush apartment in Mumbai.

Within a few months of their wedding, the couple delighted fans with her pregnancy news. Announcing the good news to her fans, Alia had taken to her social media account in sharing a picture of her and Ranbir from the sonography room. She had captioned it as, "Our baby.......... Coming soon."

On her professional front, Alia's debut movie as a producer, "Darlings" was released on Friday on the OTT platform. The movie also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in key roles.