Sreenivasan, one of the most acclaimed multi-talented personality in Mollywood has been hospitalized after he complained about severe chest pain and shortness of breath while dubbing in a Kakkkanad studio. As per the latest reports, the actor was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after he collapsed, and he is put on ventilator fighting for his life.

When International Business Times, India contacted a friend of Sreenivasan, he revealed that the actor has apparently suffered small heart failure, and he is now facing issues associated with high blood pressure too.

But when we contacted the Ernakulam Medical Center in which he is admitted, they revealed that the condition of the actor is very critical, and a medical report will be issued in the coming hours.

"Even though Sreenivasan showed symptoms of small heart failure, it was actually fluid collection on his lungs which created all issues. He reached the hospital in a collapsed state. We are trying our best to make him normal. As of now, doctor Sony and cardiologist are taking care of him," said the representative of Ernakulam Medical Center to International Business Times.

It should be noted that Sreenivasan had successfully overcome a stroke last year, and he became active in acting recently. However, his son Vineeth Sreenivasan confirmed last year that the actor was admitted following variations in blood sugar levels, and there was no stroke which affected him.

His latest movie to hit theaters was 'Njan Prakashan' and the film is successfully running in theaters now.

Apart from being an actor, Sreenivasan has also proved his mettle as a writer and director. Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, his directorial, had won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 1998.