Mollywood actor Dileep's daughter Meenakshi is winning the heart of millions with her dubsmash that is trending on social media.

It was not surprising to see Meenakshi nailing the dialogues from popular Dileep movies such as Kalyana Raman, Big Boss, and King Lair, given that she is the daughter of two prominent actors, Dileep and his ex Manju Warrier.

Along with Dileep's film dialogues, she also imitated Dulquer Salmaan's dialogue from the movie Bangalore Days.

As a star kid, Meenakshi has been in media spotlight for quite sometime. The 18-year-old previously uploaded the video of her playing guitar, which had also gone viral on social media.

Speculations about her debut in the film industry are also abuzz. Dileep, however, has said that Meenakshi might pursue her career as a doctor. She has already given her first NEET exam and is now waiting for the results.

Unlike Bollywood and Kollywood, star kids in Mollywood do not have a crazy fan following. However, the success of Megastar Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal's son Pranav and Jayaram's son Kalidhasan have now put focus on star kids.

