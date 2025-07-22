There has been a frenzy going around Mohit Suri's recent directorial venture, 'Saiyaara,' which stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. Fans have been absolutely obsessed with the storyline and how well the newest B-town heartthrobs have acted in the film. However, there is a recent speculation circulating that Suri's Saiyaara has been inspired by a Korean drama called 'A Moment to Remember'.

Netizens have spotted odd similarities in scenes of the two films and have now shared them on social media as well. For those who have watched both films, believe that not just scenes but even the storyline is similar.

Suri's film is one that follows the story of the young hot-tempered musician Krish Kapur, played by debutante Ahaan Panday and the really shy and timid journalist Vaani, portrayed on screen by Aneet Padda. Their love goes through trials and tribulations and takes a different course when Vaani gets diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.

So #SAIYAARA is a copy of this KOREAN FILM! (Read the synopsis)

So #SAIYAARA is a copy of this KOREAN FILM! (Read the synopsis)

Mohit Suri has barely made any original film.

On the other hand, 'A Moment To Remember,' which was released way back in 2004, has a similar trajectory, of sorts. In the Korean film, the female lead also gets diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and the male protagonist chooses not to leave her but instead stays and helps her reconnect with old memories and habits.

A discourse was started on Reddit pointing out the similarities between the two films. A video collage was posted on the popular site comparing scenes, and eerily similar they are, with the caption "K-Drama to K-Desi: The Copy-Paste Romance Continues."

A comment on the post said, "Where's the just inspiration gang!" to which another person replied, "Seriously. I pointed this out a few days ago and they came at me as if I had committed blasphemy."

A Reddit user mentioned, "Why can't the makers simply promote it as a remake instead of insulting the audience's intelligence?" while another wrote, "Bollywood waalo ke liye naya toh ye bilkul nahi hai".

There were also comments like, "It's not that they copied, it's the fact that they deny they're copying it", "Abhi aa jaayegi Saiyaara ki paid army isse bhi defend karne" and "Saiyaara did it much better tho."

While the speculation is getting stronger with time, the makers of the film have not come out in public and issued any statement so far. In hindsight, 'Saiyaara' is doing well in theatres and everyone, including celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, has loved the movie and praised Aneet and Ahaan on social media.