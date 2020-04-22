The present belongs to social media, with the advent of popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram and billions of users on these apps organization's and individuals have understood the importance of digital media marketing. We nowadays hear about many young guys turning into digital marketing experts and making lucrative careers and business out of it. Mohit Patel, 19 is also a young digital media specialist from Rajasthan.

Born & Brought up in Udaipur, Mohit Patel started trying his hand in digital media marketing when he was 17, and gained expertise very soon. At such a young age he understands that it is extremely important for an organization to enhance its brand value on social media platforms. With the idea of TV and print ads becoming outdated day-by-day and most of the masses using digital platforms to accumulate information Mohit Patel is quite aware that social media is where the future belongs. He has learnt and mastered tools and techniques used in digital marketing. He is proficient in Google Adsense, Facebook Ads, Website traffic management, channel Traffic management and other tools of social media marketing.

Mohit Patel has a single list of clients who totally depend on him and trust him for excellent services he provides. Recently he has launched his startup ventureDigital India Power, which is a digital marketing agency based in Udaipur. Lots of distinguished people and organisations have already started to approach the agency for its services where Mohit and his team understand their requirements and develop strategies that suit best to them.

Extremely focused towards his job Mohit Patel says " There are hundreds of people daily entering into digital marketing without having proper knowledge, in such scenarios our job is to provide authentic and expert services to people who reach us. I want Digital India Power to be not only India's but amongst the world's best digital marketing agencies.

Surely he has a long term vision and preparedness to achieve success in the longer run.