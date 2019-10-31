The last pages of our notebooks are our most prized and biggest secrets. If you ever want to get to know who someone really is, turn to the back of their notebook. That's where all the magic happens. Mohit was no different. Sitting in the last seat of his class, he found himself unable to pay attention to what was happening around him as he happily scribbled down his thoughts on the last page of his own notebook. That was how the name The Scribbled Stories was born.

Mohit the Co-founder of Scribbled Stories is primarily a content curator and also leads the Brand Collaboration team. From pitching to creating the content to finally sharing the campaign reports, Mohit is actively involved in every core step. The Scribbled stories has collaborated with a lot of brands, from NGO's, to sports to even Bollywood movies, all thanks to the efforts put in by Mohit.

What Mohit wanted from the platform was simple, a way for scribbler like himself to express themselves. Through The Scribbled Stories they rolled out multiple content formats like MicroTales, Snippets, Open Letters, Poems and Stories giving the audience more freedom to express their words and get the thrill of being a published writer. He gave them a platform to write a platform to showcase their art and within three years The Scribbled Stories has grown to have an active audience of two million poets, readers, writers and artists with content three steps beyond the organic 'like'.

Mohit is a two-time TEDx speaker who has influenced and inspired a lot of writers to pave their own way and make a name for themselves. He has conducted multiple content writing workshops across the country. Currently, he is busy working on his debut book, travelling, and focusing on the first-love of any writer, reading. Mohit is also a TEDx Curator who is cementing the future of content creation and consumption as and how the reader wants it.

Storytelling has always been a way of connecting people. Brands want to cater to all audiences and storytelling is one way to get to that. Microfiction delivers in 25 or lesser words and keeps the theme intact. And with a strong fight for consumer's attention, time becomes a differentiating criterion and thus caters to the gap that old school methods could not.

