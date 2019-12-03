With the Wedding season on, families of the brides and grooms are making sure they have grand celebrations that they can remember for a lifetime. Everyone's realized the importance of an Anchor to drive the entire show where he/she makes the audience go crazy with some humor, dance, music, and fun concepts. Mohit Jadhwani, an Anchor for 8 and a half years has now become the new favorite for Weddings and Social Events. People have been loving his work and so, he's going places to host Big Fat Weddings in this season.

Mohit says "I host Corporate shows all the year-round, but I always look up to the Wedding Season as I feel honored to be chosen to host someone's special day. Meeting new people, bringing an ear to ear smile on their faces, getting blessings from them.. what else does one want"

Last month, Mohit got nominated in the Top 5 Anchors of India by EventFAQS at the Live Quotient Awards. It was the first time for him to get nominated. About his upcoming shows, he says "I can't hold my excitement as I'm gonna host some crazy Wedding gigs this month. Next week I'll be in Goa where I'll be hosting a Beach Wedding Olympics event. Then I'll be traveling to Thailand to host a Neon Night Pool Party. Wedding planners have been extremely creative with their ideas and so it's been super fun trying something new every time, making it a non monotonous job for me"

With the wedding season and Christmas coming up, Mohit is all lined up with events!