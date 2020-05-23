Mohit Baghel a 26-year-old actor, director and writer in Bollywood succumbed to Cancer on Saturday. The director of Dream Girl Raaj Shandilyaa confirmed the unfortunate news on Twitter.

Many in the industry are mourning the loss of the actor who was seen in Chote Miyan and Salman Khan's Ready.

Mohit Baghel passes away due to Cancer

Mohit Baghel hails from UP, born on June 7th 1993. He started his career in Bollywood with Chote Miyan, the comedy show. Raaj Shandilyaa had been somewhat of a mentor to Mohit as per the TOI report. The actor was spotted by Salman Khan and signed for Ready.

Shandilyaa told PTI that Baghel was being treated for Cancer at AIIMS, New Delhi for the past 6 months. He had started recovering earlier this month. He was known for his love for the craft and comic timing. He was also seen acting alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi in 2019. The actor had Bunty Aur Babli 2 int he pipeline as well.

Raaj Shandilyaa mourned the actor's death on Twitter:

Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra also expressed their dismay over the news:

Really shocked to hear this news.. Mohit was such a young, happy, funny & talented guy.. we just shot a whole film together! Upsetting news, my prayers with his family ? https://t.co/oGBYivByYO — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 23, 2020