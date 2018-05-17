Mohanlal's upcoming movie Neerali directed by Ajoy Varma will hit the theatres on June 14. The first look poster and teaser are already out. The presence of actress Nadhiya Moidu with Mohanlal is the major attraction of the poster. Actress Parvathy Nair is also pictured in the poster.

The teaser gives an impression of Nadhiya Moidu and Mohanlal pairing up once again with the soundtrack of Aayiram Kannumayi. The evergreen romantic song from the movie Nokketha Dhoorathu Kannum Nattu was directed by Fazil and starred a young Mohanlal and Nadhiya Moidu in 1984. The song emotionally swayed on youngsters and the couple had won hearts. Thus, Nadhiya Moidu's appearance on the silver screen with Mohanlal after 34 years is captivating audiences' curiosity.

Popular musician Stephen Devassy has shared a photograph of Mohanlal in a recording studio and confirmed that in Neerali, Mohanlal will be singing a romantic number with Shreya Ghoshal. He had earlier sung a song for 2012 movie Run Baby Run.

Post-marriage Nadhiya Moidu had stayed away from cinema for a long time and made a comeback with 2004 Tamil movie M Kumaran. She received warm appreciations on her return though she was not able to get a remarkable role in Malayalam cinema.

Neerali will be Mohanlal's first film this year. The entire shooting of the film was wrapped up in 40 days. While shooting the film in Mumbai, Mohanlal had tweeted that Neerali would be a thriller. Mohanlal had significantly lost weight for Odiyan and his new look was a hit among fans. The teaser of Neerali shows that he has maintained the weight. And stunning photographs from the sets are increasing the expectations.

Actors Sujarj Venjaramoodu, Sai Kumar, and Prakash Raj among others also play significant roles in this movie. And reports are also anticipating the presence of actress Meera Jasmin. If that is accurate, this would be her comeback to the big screens after a long gap. She had earlier appeared as a guest in 2017 movie Poomaram. The movie 10 Kalpanakal in 2016 is considered her last full-fledged role.