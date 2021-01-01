Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 will release globally on Amazon Prime Videos. Southern Indian star Mohanlal's film dropped it's teaser today and fans went beserk. Starting the new year with a bang, the upcoming film is expected to at the exact point where it left off, and from the looks of the trailer, it is expected to be quite thrilling.

In the teaser, we get to see the life of George Kutty, a character played by the superstar, and how the family struggles to survive since the fall out of the unforgettable night. The entire family are dangerously harbouring a secret that may be (or not) fatal for their future.

The film has been written and directed by Jeetu Joseph. Drishyam 2 stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

In a statement, Mohanlal said, "Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller film, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of Georgekutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Prime Video has helped take some of the best stories of South Indian cinema to avid cinephiles not just in India, but across the world. We know viewers have waited patiently for the sequel - Drishyam 2 is a labour of love, we hope to rise to the expectations of our die-hard fans. So sit back and enjoy from the safety of your homes with your family and loved ones."

The trailer was dropped on the dawn of the new year, but the craze does not seem to end. There's no confirmation if this film will get a Hindi dubbed version yet.