At the 71st National Film Awards, which were held at Vigyan Bhavan, Malayalam film legend Mohanlal received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honor in cinema. President Droupadi Murmu gave out the award, which was a first for the actor and Indian cinema in general.

Millions of fans worldwide were able to watch the historic event, thanks to the live streaming of the ceremony on the PIB India YouTube channel. Soon after, social media was ablaze with congratulations and Mohanlal trending across the country.

Mohanlal conveyed his appreciation by saying, It's a time of profound appreciation. "This award is a testament to my fans' love for me as well as their appreciation of my work. It inspires me to continue giving cinema my all. Being the youngest recipient and only the second person from our state to receive this national recognition humbles me as a representative of the Malayalam film industry," he said.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was established in 1969 to recognize individuals for their lifetime contributions to Indian cinema. This is the pinnacle of Mohanlal's remarkable career, which has spanned more than 40 years, and he has already received numerous National Film Awards and state honors.

Further considering the honor, he continued, "This moment belongs to the entire Malayalam community, not just to me. I was ecstatic when I first heard the news, not only because I had won, but also because I would have the honor of continuing our cinema's legacy. On behalf of everyone who helped to mould Malayalam cinema into what it is today, I think this is fate. Even in my wildest dreams, I had never imagined this moment. This is really magical."

Considered by many to be among India's most versatile actors, Mohanlal has given remarkable performances in a variety of genres, from critically acclaimed dramas to mass entertainers. His work has improved Indian cinema generally as well as Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal's accomplishment solidifies his status as one of the greatest Indian film legends, as he promised to pursue his career with "sincerity, passion, and purpose."