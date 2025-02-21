There is some happy news for the fans of Drishyam in store! Drishyam will be back with its threequel, Mohanlal has confirmed. The veteran actor took to social media to confirm that the part 3 of the super hit franchise is in the works. As soon as Mohanlal shared the post, fans and followers were overjoyed. The actor will be seen reprising the role of 'George Kutty'.

Mohanlal's post

"The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He also shared a picture with producer Antony Perumbavoor and director Jeethu Joseph. This comes barely a few months after Mohanlal had called making Drishyam part 3 a headache.

Making Drishyam 3 a headache

"I have no idea. It's in the process, in the pipeline. It is not that easy to bring out a good sequel. It is a big challenge. Part three is a big headache for them, for the director and for all of us. But we are in the process. It will happen someday, I am also praying for it to happen," he had said in an interview.

Drishyam Hindi remake

Drishyam's Hindi remake has also found a cult fan following. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta; the film has made massive business at the box office. The first part of the Hindi remake was directed by Nishikant Kamat while after he passed away, the second part was directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Every year on October 2, several memes and jokes flood the internet based on the film's plot and the significance of this date in it. Talking about it, Ajay Devgn had once told Bombay Times, "I am fully aware of the memes on social media about October 2-3. You are right. This meme campaign and other constant chatter about Drishyam has kept the film alive in audience's memory."