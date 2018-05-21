He commands one of the largest fan bases in South Indian cinema and is arguably the most admirable figures in the coastal state of Kerala. With almost 40 years in the Malayalam film industry, acting legend Mohanlal turns 58 today.

While fans are eager to see what's in store for the iconic actor on the special day, there has been no official news regarding the celebration. According to earlier reports, he is off to U.K for the shoot of Renjith's next directorial venture.

The veteran actor's extraordinary career graph boasts of over 300 films, five national awards, nine state awards, and 10 Filmfare awards. Owing to his extraordinary work spanning four decades, Mohanlal is often referred to as one of the two pillars of the Malayalam film industry, alongside yet another acting legend Mammootty.

As a versatile and multi-talented actor, Mohanlal's success in Mollywood is of an assorted essence - from box office hits to critically acclaimed films. He has also dabbled in movie production and singing, earning accolades for both.

In 2001, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor in the country for his contribution to the arts. He was conferred with an honorary doctorate of letters by Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in 2010, as well as by the University of Calicut in 2018.

It has been precisely 8 months since Mohanlal had made a hit on the big screen with Pulimurukan, though his constant interactions with fans through social media regarding the progress of his upcoming projects ensure he's always a topic of conversation.

Now, with Mohanlal's birthday in the news, social media forums are flooded with wishes from fans, fellow actors and other iconic figures of Mollywood.