Mohan Babu seems to be the loved one for several controversies in recent times, including a family dispute with his son Manchu Manoj. He is in new legal trouble for his alleged involvement in actress Soundarya's death.

Actress Soundarya was at the peak of her career and passed away on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31 in a plane crash. Soundarya met with an accident while she was traveling to Karimnagar for a political campaign when the plane crash happened.

This accident also took the life of her brother, and apparently, she was also pregnant, and her family was left devastated that they were unable to recover her mortal remains.

21 years later, her accident is creating news. According to a report by News18 Kannada, actress Soundarya's death was not an accident but a planned murder. This controversy stemmed from an alleged property dispute involving veteran actor Mohan Babu.

The complaint stated that Sooryavansham actress and her brother, Amarnath, refused to sell a six-acre plot to Mohan Babu.

This led to a rift between the two, which allegedly resulted in the planning of her murder. According to News18 Kannada, the complainant accused Mohan Babu of forcing the siblings to sell their land.

Mohan Babu has allegedly taken illegal possession of the said plot. The cause of the crash was never confirmed, even after so many years. This complaint was identified as Chittimallu and has filed complaints with the Khammam ACP and the Khammam District Officer.

They suggested this property be taken over by the government for orphanages, police personnel, military families, or media professionals.

This complaint gets further complicated as it also mentioned ongoing disputes in the Manchu family demand. It demanded justice for Manchu Manoj and the seizure of a six-acre guesthouse in Jalpalli.

The complainant further claimed to fear for their safety due to Mohan Babu's influence. They have requested police protection.

Amidst all this controversy, Soundarya's husband GS Raghu has released a statement regarding this issue, calling the reports "baseless news."

In an official statement shared with Telugu360, Raghu clarified the matter and provided his side of the story.

He said, "I want to deny the baseless news that has been circulating regarding a property in Hyderabad involving Shri Mohan Babu sir and my late wife, Soundary. To clarify, there was no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife. As far as I am aware, we never had any land transactions with him."

Raghu also explained about his bond with the Manchu family, stating, "I have known Shri Mohan Babu sir for over 25 years and have always shared a good and strong friendship with him. Our families, including my wife, my mother-in-law, and my brother-in-law, have always maintained a relationship built on mutual trust and respect. I hold Shri Mohan Babu sir in high regard, and I want to make it clear that we share a close rapport, as a family."

He continued, "I want to confirm once again that there are no property transactions related to this with Shri Mohan Babu sir. This news is entirely false, and I kindly request everyone to stop spreading these misleading reports. Let us put an end to this issue now."