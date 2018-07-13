Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan to make Bollywood debut

The estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan, is all set to play the role of a journalist in a Bollywood film.

While speaking to ANI, she said that it is only after she went back to modelling in Mumbai that the film, being directed by Amjad Khan, came to her as an offer.

"When I thought about getting back to modelling, I was asked to come to Mumbai. I went there and did some modelling shoots and a short film, post which Amjad (Khan) sir told me about a film," said Jahan.

She said that the shooting will possibly start in October and is feeling proud about working with director Amjad Khan.