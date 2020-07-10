The Sports Ministry on Thursday asked Hockey India, President Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmed, to step down from his post following which he handed in his resignation. The Sports Ministry declared his election in 2018 a violation of the 2011 National Sports Development Code.

Gyanendra Ningombam will now be taking over Hockey India as the officiating President, Hockey India announced on Friday.

In a letter signed by Raju Bagga under-secretary, it was said, "it has been observed that Md Mustaque Ahmed had earlier served as Treasurer in Hockey India (HI) from 2010-2014 and Secretary-General from 2014-18. The instant term 2018-22 of Md Mustaque Ahmed as President of HI, is his third consecutive term as an office-bearer in HI. Thus his election as President of HI is not in consonance with the Government guidelines limiting the age & tenure of office bearers of National Sports Federations."

Mushtaque Ahmed was to be in tenure till September 2022. Elections for the post of President are to be conducted by 30th September this year and a new president elected will stay in the position until the end of the tenure in September 2022.

Hockey India announced on Friday in the Board Meeting it was decided that Manipur's Gyanendra Ningombam will be standing in as the officiating president. Hockey India said, "Ningombam has for several years been associated with Manipur Hockey and has been instrumental in supporting talented players and the development of the sport at the grassroots level." The statement adds, "The Hockey India Executive Board expressed gratitude to Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad for his commitment shown towards the development of the sport."